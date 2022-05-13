Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. ("Henlius") announced this week that it has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with Eurofarma Laboratórios SA ("Eurofarma"), a Brazilian multinational biopharmaceutical company, for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of three biosimilar products in 16 Latin American countries. The three products are HANLIKANG® (rituximab), HANQUYOU® (trastuzumab), and HANBEITAI® (bevacizumab). Under the agreement terms, Henlius will receive up to a total of $50.5 million, including a $4.5 million upfront payment. Eurofarma will acquire exclusive rights to HANLIKANG® (rituximab) in 12 countries, as well as HANQUYOU® (trastuzumab) in 11 countries and HANBEITAI® (bevacizumab) in 15 countries. In addition, Eurofarma will obtain semi-exclusive rights to the three products in Brazil.

