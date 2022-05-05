On May 2, 2022, the ITC instituted an investigation of Hugel's botulinum toxin product based on a complaint filed by Medytox on March 30, 2022. Medytox alleges in its complaint that Hugel expects to obtain approval and launch its product in the U.S. in 2022, and that "Hugel misappropriated Medytox's trade secrets by stealing its proprietary strain of C. botulinum and related highly confidential manufacturing documents," to develop Hugel's product. The case has been assigned to Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) Clark Cheney. The ITC rejected Hugel's request that Medytox's claims be submitted to the ITC's Early Disposition Program.

Stay tuned to Big Molecule Watch for further developments on this ITC case.

