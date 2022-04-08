ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Alvotech Holdings S.A. (“Alvotech”) announced today that it has resolved all intellectual property disputes with AbbVie in Europe related to Alvotech's AVT02 (adalimumab) biosimilar candidate. This announcement follows Alvotech's announcement last month that the company had settled its pending disputes related to AVT02 with AbbVie in the U.S., and states that “[a]ll intellectual property disputes related to market entry of Alvotech's AVT02 (adalimumab) in the U.S. and Europe are now resolved.” The announcement further states that under the terms of the resolution, AbbVie granted Alvotech a non-exclusive, royalty bearing license to AbbVie's intellectual property relating to HUMIRA® in Europe and other markets, paving the way for STADA, Alvotech's exclusive strategic partner, to commercialize AVT02, a citrate-free, high-concentration (100 mg/mL) biosimilar to HUMIRA® (adalimumab), under the brand name HUKYNDRA®.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.