Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd. and Mabwell Bioscience Co. Ltd. announced that the jointly developed adalimumab biosimilar injection (Junmaikang ®) was officially approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for marketing authorization (drug approval number: Sinopharm S20220008). Junmaikang® is used for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriasis, and received major scientific and technological support from the National 12th Five-Year Plan for Major New Drug Creation Science and Technology.

Adalimumab, sold under the brand name Humira® among others, is a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, psoriasis, hidradenitis suppurativa, uveitis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

