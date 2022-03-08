On Monday, Biocon Biologics Limited (Biocon) announced that it will acquire Viatris' rights in biosimilars assets for up to $3.3 billion.

Viatris and Biocon previously partnered to bring SEMGLEE to market in the U.S. SEMGLEE (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection launched last year in the U.S. as the first-ever interchangeable biosimilar approved by the FDA. Viatris' portfolio also includes HULIO, a biosimilar to AbbVie's HUMIRA (adalimumab). Under a license agreement with AbbVie, HULIO can launch in the U.S. in July 2023.

