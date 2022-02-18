ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Withers partner John Serio was featured by Bloomberg in their article, "Biden's FDA Chief Confirmed by Senate With Republicans' Help" and by Reuters in their article "U.S. Senate Narrowly Confirms Dr. Robert Califf To Lead FDA For Second Time" where John discusses new FDA Chief Dr. Robert Califf.

John shares with Bloomberg that "despite some concerns over Califf's ties to the pharmaceutical industry, the challenges that the agency continues to face in light of the pandemic calls for an experienced leader that understands the difficulties involved in drug development,". He added that Califf "has worked for decades conducting and overseeing clinical trials and having been the former head of the FDA, he has unique understanding of what is needed to help move promising therapies towards approval."

In his interview with Reuters, John discusses the unique experience Califf brings to the role. "You have somebody now heading the agency that understands the drug discovery process in great detail and understands it not only from an industry standpoint, but also from the agency standpoint."

Read the full Bloomberg Law article here.

Read the full Reuters News article here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.