Alvotech Holdings S.A. ("Alvotech") announced that it has entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement with BiosanaPharma to co-develop AVT23 (also called BP001), a proposed biosimilar to Xolair® (omalizumab). Xolair® is an anti-IgE antibody indicated for treating certain patients with either moderate to severe persistent asthma or chronic idiopathic urticaria. According to the press release, BiosanaPharma has completed a pharmacokinetic (PK) study showing that AVT23's bioavailability, safety, tolerability and immunogenicity were comparable to those of Xolair.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alvotech will receive exclusive global rights for AVT23 and BiosanaPharma will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for certain tiered royalties. BiosanaPharma and Alvotech will jointly further the development of AVT23, which is currently in late-stage development.

