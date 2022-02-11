On January 28, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Genentech's VABYSMO (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME). According to the Genentech press release, VABYSMO targets and neutralizes angiopoietin-2 (ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A (VEGF-A). The press release also states that VABYSMO can maintain vision with treatments one to four months apart, based on the patient's anatomy and vision outcomes, in the first year following four initial monthly doses.

