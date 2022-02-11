United States:
FDA Approves Genentech's VABYSMO For Wet AMD And Diabetic Macular Edema
11 February 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
On January 28, 2022, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
approved Genentech's VABYSMO (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment
of wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD) and diabetic macular
edema (DME). According to the Genentech press release, VABYSMO targets and neutralizes
angiopoietin-2 (ang-2) and vascular endothelial growth factor-A
(VEGF-A). The press release also states that VABYSMO can maintain
vision with treatments one to four months apart, based on the
patient's anatomy and vision outcomes, in the first year
following four initial monthly doses.
