Morrison & Foerster and the Berkeley Center for Law & Technology (BCLT) have teamed up to present a recurring podcast addressing recent Federal Circuit decisions.

In this episode, Seth Lloyd and Allison Schmitt, Director of the Life Sciences Program at BCLT, teamed up to discuss the recent Celgene v. Mylan decision. The case explores the intersection between Hatch-Waxman litigation and patent-specific venue requirements.

Grab the podcast using your favorite podcast provider, or try one of the links below:

Apple Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Spotify

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved