Mergers & Acquisitions
- Represented Walk Vascular, LLC, a commercial-stage medical device company with a minimally invasive mechanical aspiration thrombectomy system designed to remove peripheral blood clots, in its sale to Abbott (NYSE: ABT) (September 2021)
- Represented Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE:RBOT), a next-generation surgical robotics company, in its business combination with the SPAC, D8 Holdings Corp. (September 2021)
- Represented Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. in its business combination with eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFTR), a biopharmaceutical company (August 2021)
- Represented MindFlow Design, a medical product design firm offering concept through manufacture-ready product specifications for medical, life sciences and consumer health companies, in its sale to Midwest Products & Engineering (MPE-INC), a leading design and contract manufacturer of medical devices and portfolio company of private equity firm Beecken Petty O'Keefe & Co. (August 2021)
- Representing Hyperfine, Inc. and Liminal Sciences, Inc. in their proposed business combination with the SPAC, HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: HCAQ) (July 2021)
Venture Capital
- Represented Vascular Therapies, a biopharmaceutical company focused on improving vascular access for hemodialysis patients, in a bridge note financing (August 2021)
- Represented My Robin Inc., a platform providing social and emotional wellness programs and resources for children and schools, in a series seed financing (August 2021)
- Represented Syncona in a Series A investment in Clade Therapeutics, a company working at the intersection of induced pluripotent stem cells and immune-oncology (August 2021)
- Represented the lead investor in a Series D financing of Lark Technologies, a healthcare technology company (August 2021)
Capital Markets
Represented the issuer:
- Represented Synlogic, Inc. in its $45M public offering underwritten by Jefferies LLC, SVB Leerink LLC, H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and Chardan Capital Markets, LLC (September 2021)
- Represented Inhibrx, Inc. in its $200M at-the-market offering with Jefferies LLC acting as sales agent (September 2021)
- Represented ShiftPixy, Inc. in its $12M at-the-market offering with Alliance Global Partners acting as placement agent (September 2021)
- Represented Sera Prognostics in its $80M initial public offering (IPO) underwritten by Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Cowen and Company, LLC and William Blair & Company, LLC (July 2021)
- Represented Nyxoah S.A. in its $87M initial public offering (IPO) underwritten by Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Banque Degroof Petercam SA and Piper Sandler & Co. (July 2021)
- Represented G1 Therapeutics, Inc. in its $150M at-the-market offering with Cowen and Company, LLC acting as sales agent (July 2021)
Represented the underwriters:
- Represented the underwriters in the $90M public offering of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. underwritten by Piper Sandler & Co, Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated (September 2021)
- Represented the underwriters in the $27.5M public offering of Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. underwritten by Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC (September 2021)
Represented the sales agent / placement agent:
- Represented the sales agent in the $20M at-the-market offering of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. with Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acting as sales agent (August 2021)
- Represented the sales agent in the $30M at-the-market offering of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. with Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acting as sales agent (August 2021)
