Boston – October 21, 2021 – Cooley advised Baylis Medical on its agreement to sell its cardiology business to Boston Scientific for an upfront payment of $1.75 billion. Michael McGrail, Michal Berkner, William Corcoran, Jacqueline Grise and Joshua Friedman led the Cooley team advising Baylis Medical.

With the acquisition, Baylis Medical and its cardiology products – including the NRG Transseptal Platform and the VersaCross Transseptal Platform, as well as its full suite of transseptal sheaths and dilators, and ventricular tachycardia solutions – will transition to Boston Scientific. The acquisition is anticipated to drive global growth and adoption of the cardiology technologies, and will build on a long-standing history of designing, developing and delivering high-quality medical products to patients worldwide.

"We are thrilled that Boston Scientific has committed to continue the Baylis Medical Company legacy and will further enhance our efforts to bring these technologies to a greater number of physicians and patients with their significant global reach," Kris Shah, president of Baylis Medical, said in a news release. "As well, we look forward to increasing our investments in our Baylis Medical Technologies business and in Canada's rich medical technology industry."

Baylis Medical is a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative medical devices in the field of cardiology. Headquartered in Canada, with offices worldwide, its clinical solutions have been improving lives for more than 30 years.

