New York - September 9, 2021 - Alan Tamarelli has joined Cooley as a partner in the firm's life sciences corporate partnering & licensing practice in New York. Tamarelli previously served as counsel and director on the Merck & Co. life sciences transactions team, and most recently was a corporate partner in the healthcare and life sciences practice at Latham & Watkins. His arrival significantly enhances Cooley's life sciences footprint on the East Coast.

"Alan's extensive experience working with an in-house pharmaceutical team and strategically counseling innovative biotechnology companies will greatly benefit our industry-leading clients, and we are confident that he will provide valuable insights and work closely across the firm's practice groups to help expand our life sciences capabilities," said Marya Postner, head of Cooley's life sciences partnering practice. "We are excited to add such breadth and depth to our elite partnering team on the East Coast, which we strengthened in the first half of 2021 through the additions of special counsels Christophe Beauduin and Brian Stalter, who have more than 30 years of combined life sciences strategic transactions experience."

Tamarelli specializes in technology-driven transactions for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and other life sciences companies. With more than a decade of experience leading strategic transactions and in other roles at Merck, he leverages his deep knowledge and relationships within the industry to advise on significant life sciences licensing, partnering and collaboration, and commercial transactions. Tamarelli also provides life sciences counseling to emerging companies, in connection with capital markets transactions and complex mergers & acquisitions.

"Cooley has a remarkable culture and a well-established, dedicated life sciences platform that I am eager to join as the firm grows its East Coast presence," Tamarelli said. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with partners and next-generation talent across the firm to accelerate the incredible trajectory of Cooley's global life sciences practice."

Tamarelli earned his JD from Vanderbilt University and his undergraduate degree from Bucknell University.

Cooley has a dedicated team of 35+ corporate partnering and licensing lawyers, including senior team members who are internationally recognized as being the best in their field. Cooley brings to bear decades of experience across a range of transaction structures, territories, product stages and technologies, including highly structured transactions with other drivers such as equity or research and development investment, option and stage-acquisition rights, complex financing and tax structure, and territory and field sharing. Cooley actively represents nearly 1,800 public and private life sciences company clients worldwide.

