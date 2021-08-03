7月15日に興味深いNature論文が発表された。タイトルは "Highly accurate protein structure prediction with AlphaFold"1 （AlphaFoldによる高精度タンパク質構造予測）で、Google傘下のDeepMind社によって開発されたニューラルネットワークに関する詳細が記載されている。同技術によれば、あるタンパク質について"with atomic accuracy even where no similar structure is known"2（同様の構造が未知の場合でも原子レベルで）精度良くその構造を予測することができるとされている。DeepMind社は同時に AlphaFold 2のソースコードを開放しており、さらに高精度のタンパク質構造予測を目指してより一層活発な研究開発が期待される。

タンパク質はフォールディング（折り畳み）により複雑な３D構造をとりうる。構造予測は「50年を超える長期に渡って、広く取り組まれてきた重要な研究課題」3と言われている。昨年DeepMind社はCASP14 (14th Critical Assessment of protein Structure Prediction)と呼ばれる評価実験に参加し、他社技術を超える精度での予測に成功した後、AlphaFoldの改良版であるAlphaFold 2を12月に発表した。CASP 評価実験は「タンパク質フォールディングのオリンピック」4 とも言われ、1994年から2年ごとに行われてきた。AlphaFold 2の開発によりタンパク質フォールディングの問題はほぼ解決されたとの見方もある。DeepMind社は、「進化に関わるタンパク質構造への制約、物理的及び立体的制約をもとにした、新規のニューラルネットワーク構造やトレーニング方法を導入することによって」5、構造予測の精度を大幅に改善することに成功した。

AlphaFoldが刺激となり他の研究も進められ、7月15日同日に別の論文も発表されている。タイトルは "Accurate prediction of protein structures and interactions using a three-track neural network"6 （3トラックニューラルネットワークを用いた、タンパク質の構造及び相互作用の高精度予測）である。この論文は大学等の研究チームによるもので、RoseTTAFold モデルによってAlphaFoldに近い精度でタンパク質構造予測が可能になったと述べられている。このモデルは3トラックのネットワークを使用して「1D配列レベル、2D距離マップレベル、3D配位レベルの情報が次々と変換され組み入れられる」点が特徴的である。これにより 「RoseTTAFold は、X線結晶構造解析やクライオ電子顕微鏡によるモデリングでは困難とされた問題を解決でき、実験による構造決定を行わずともタンパク質の機能に関する知見を得ることができ、タンパク質複合体に対しても高精度のモデルを短時間で提供することができる」と説明されている。

タンパク質の折り畳み異常が起こると様々な疾患や障害の原因となりうるため、折り畳みに関する知見をもたらす予測計算ツールの開発は医薬品の研究開発に非常に重要である。そのような予測モデルと実験手法とを用いれば、特定疾患の原因に対する理解を深めることができ、治療に効果を示す化合物設計にもつながることが期待される。

特許保護に関しては、ロンドンを拠点とするDeepMind社は"Machine Learning for Determining Protein Structures"（タンパク質構造決定のための機械学習）というタイトルで2019年9月16日にPCT出願を3件行っている。優先出願は2018年9月と11月の米国仮出願である。

U.S. Provisional Applications:

No. 62/734,757 filed September 21, 2018

No. 62/734,773 filed September 21, 2018

No. 62/770,490 filed November 21, 2018

WO2020/058174公報では、予測方法、システム、コンピュータストレージメディアのクレームが公開されており、クレーム1は下記の通りである。

1. A method performed by one or more data processing apparatus for determining a final predicted structure of a given protein, wherein the given protein includes a sequence of amino acids, wherein a predicted structure of the given protein is defined by values of a plurality of structure parameters, the method comprising:

generating a plurality of predicted structures of the given protein, wherein generating a predicted structure of the given protein comprises:

obtaining initial values of the plurality of structure parameters defining the predicted structure;

updating the initial values of the plurality of structure parameters, comprising, at each of a plurality of update iterations:

determining a quality score characterizing a quality of the predicted structure defined by current values of the structure parameters, wherein the quality score is based on respective outputs of one or more scoring neural networks which are each configured to process: (i) the current values of the structure parameters, (ii) a representation of the sequence of amino acids of the given protein, or (iii) both; and

or one or more of the plurality of structure parameters:

determining a gradient of the quality score with respect to the current value of the structure parameter; and

updating the current value of the structure parameter using the gradient of the quality score with respect to the current value of the structure parameter; and determining the predicted structure of the given protein to be defined by the current values of the plurality of structure parameters after a final update iteration of the plurality of update iterations; and

selecting a particular predicted structure of the given protein as the final predicted structure of the given protein.

クレーム1の予測方法は、あるタンパク質に対し複数の構造を予測し、それに基づいて特定の計算を行った後、1つの予測構造を最終的な予測構造として選ぶというものである。計算の内容は、予測構造を定義する構造的パラメータの初期値を求めそれをアップデートするものであり、アップデートの際に下記のようなニューラルネットワークを用いた決定を行う(下線は追加)、とクレーム1に記載されている:

"determining a quality score characterizing a quality of the predicted structure defined by current values of the structure parameters, wherein the quality score is based on respective outputs of one or more scoring neural networks which are each configured to process: (i) the current values of the structure parameters, (ii) a representation of the sequence of amino acids of the given protein, or (iii) both "

上記の通り、クレーム1に書かれているのはニューラルネットワークの一般的な機能であって、特定のネットワーク構造ではない。DeepMind社は新規のネットワーク構造を開発していたとみられるが、このクレームの中では「ブラックボックス」のように扱われている。Ed Garleppのブログ記事 でも取り上げているが、AI関連発明のクレームをどのように表現するかは検討課題である。ニューラルネットワークの関わるクレームにどの程度の詳細を記載すべきかそのバランスを考えるための良い例のように思われる。

PCT出願が行われた後、DeepMind社はCASP14において昨年5月から8月に課題として出された未知のタンパク質構造のモデリングに挑戦し、研究開発を重ねている。パンデミック下でコロナウィルスに関わるタンパク質の1つであるSARS-CoV-2 Orf8のモデリングにも取り組み、何らかの知見が得られた時点で速やかに結果を公表するということを進めてきた。そのような背景でDeepMind社の特許戦略もよりオープンな方向にシフトし、技術内容の公開とオープンソースライセンスに基づくソースコードの開放につながったのかもしれない。

今後も特許出願の動向と技術の発展に注目していきたい。

