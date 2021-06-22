The pharmaceutical industry, like many others, has room for improvement when it comes to diversity. Most recent studies show that approximately 1/3 of the top 50 pharma companies have no women on their board and only 8% of board seats are held by ethnically diverse directors, compared with 14% of the Fortune 500 overall. But there are signs that the industry is heading in the right direction by focusing more on diversity. Civica is an example, with women making up about half of the company's leadership team, the board of directors and leading critical parts of their business.

On this episode of Dimensions of Diversity, host Lloyd Freeman talks to Jennifer Spalding, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at Civica. The two discuss the need for improvement in diversity within the Pharma space and what Spalding and Civica are doing to make a leading difference.

To learn more about Civica, click here: https://civicarx.org/.

Listen to the Podcast

You can listen to Dimensions of Diversity in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.