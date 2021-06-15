ARTICLE

We are pleased to present Mintz and Mergermarket's 2021 report on M&A activity in the life sciences sector. This year's report provides insight into an industry challenged by, and thriving in spite of, the COVID pandemic.

There are some significant differences in this year's findings as compared to last year's, and the sentiments of the 100 senior-level, US-based executives surveyed for our new report point to some positive trends — including an emerging consensus regarding the future of life sciences M&A activity and the critical factors influencing merger success:

60% of respondents believe the Biden administration will be favorable for life sciences dealmaking in the future, including 35% who say it will be very favorable;

In a significant increase over last year, nearly two-thirds of sellers (64%) received more than their targeted sales price for their business, including 18% that received over 20% more than expected;

Compared with last year's report, 61% more executives said future mergers would be improved by a greater focus on integration; and

There is evidence that retention of employees should be a higher priority: 57% of respondents said that post-merger leadership departures were for preventable reasons.

For more on dealmaking throughout 2020 and into Q1 2021, and additional insights from executives who have recently completed deals in the pharma, biotech, and med device sectors, we invite you to read the report.

