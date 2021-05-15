ARTICLE

Sixth Street has led an $830 million growth equity investment into Caris Life Sciences, according to a news release.

Caris, based in Irving, Texas, develops molecular profiling assays for oncology that scan DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint intended to help physicians and patients make more precise and personalized cancer treatment decisions.

Sixth Street, based in San Francisco, is a global investment firm. Founded in 2009, the firm's healthcare and life sciences team provides strategic growth capital tailored to healthcare and pharma business timelines including to develop or launch new medicines, make asset acquisitions and fund strategic projects.

Silver Lake, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Coatue were significant participants in the Caris funding round. Additional investors included Columbia Threadneedle Investments, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Millennium Management, Neuberger Berman Funds, Highland Capital Management, Rock Springs Capital, OrbiMed, ClearBridge Investments, Tudor Investment Corp., Eaton Vance Equity (Morgan Stanley), Pura Vida Investments and First Light Asset Management.

Caris indicated in the release that it intends to use the funding for commercial expansion and investment toward delivering a liquid biopsy platform with high concordance to tissue across different modalities, including therapy selection, recurrence monitoring and early screening across all cancer types.

