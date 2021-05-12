ARTICLE

United States: Legal Innovators Interview Series - The General Counsel At Covis Pharma Discusses The World Of Pharmaceutical Approvals Around The Globe - Corporate Counsel (Podcast)

On this episode of The Legal Innovators Interview Series podcast, Edward John Allera, shareholder and co-chair of the firm's FDA group and Matthew Fedowitz, shareholder in the firm's IP section who focuses on the life sciences industry, sit down with Francesco Tallarico, General Counsel at Covis Pharma. The group discusses the world of pharmaceutical approvals around the globe and the legal hurdles that coincide.

Listen to the episode here.

