The Life Sciences industry can be particularly challenging for companies to navigate, often requiring careful navigation through rigorous testing and regulatory compliance. The Life Sciences Podcasts Series looks at some of the hottest topics in the Life Sciences industry. In this podcast, Finnegan attorneys Jill MacAlpine, Alissa Lipton, Lulu Wang, and Sara Leiman discuss the doctrine of inherency and obviousness and identify notable, recent decisions in the life sciences industry.

To listen to the podcast, please click here.

