Volpe Koenig intellectual property attorneys and IP Goes Pop! co-hosts, Michael Snyder and Joseph Gushue team up once again, traveling to where worlds collide, taking us into the complex legal negotiations that bring beloved pop-culture characters from different franchises or "universes" together. Such crossovers can mix movie or TV characters or stories to the delight of fans. But can super heroes like Batman and Spider-Man crossover to team up and fight crime together? And who will they fight?

The amount of effort that goes into creating and protecting iconic movie, television, or comic book characters in alternate or rival universes is staggering. In this episode of IP Goes Pop! you might be surprised to learn what it takes to see your favorite characters "crossover" into other worlds.

