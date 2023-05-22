In this episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro sits down with Foley senior partner Mike Gay, former chair of Foley's national Litigation Department, with 30 years' experience as a trial lawyer focusing on bet-the-company litigation. In addition to speaking about his path to trial practice, Mike explains his view on the most important part of a trial (voir dire) and shares some of his trial war stories, including famously defending a newspaper in a defamation action brought by a mob enforcer.

Listen to On Trial episode 3 below or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.