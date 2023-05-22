United States:
Connecting With The Jury: Mike Gay On Trial (Podcast)
22 May 2023
Foley & Lardner
In this episode of On Trial, host Christopher DeGennaro sits
down with Foley senior partner Mike Gay, former chair of
Foley's national Litigation Department, with 30 years'
experience as a trial lawyer focusing on bet-the-company
litigation. In addition to speaking about his path to trial
practice, Mike explains his view on the most important part of a
trial (voir dire) and shares some of his trial war stories,
including famously defending a newspaper in a defamation action
brought by a mob enforcer.
Listen to On Trial episode 3 below or listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
