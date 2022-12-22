In light of today's White House roundtable on antisemitism and Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reports of rising antisemitic incidents and violent attacks, including a report indicating that last year was the highest year on record of antisemitic incidents since the ADL began tracking them in 1979, we commit to do our part to combat antisemitism and hate. Antisemitism is one of the world's oldest and most pernicious forms of bigotry and hate.

As the president of the United States said last year, "We cannot allow the toxic combination of hatred, dangerous lies, and conspiracy theories to put our fellow Americans at risk...We must all stand together to silence these terrible and terrifying echoes of the worst chapters in world history, and pledge to give hate no safe harbor." Silence is complicity. As part of our efforts to stand against hate and antisemitism, we are making donations to the ADL and the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, which have valuable resources on how to recognize, report, and combat antisemitism.