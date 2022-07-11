Mark Walker's article, "Reputational Torts and the Texas Anti-SLAPP Law: The Essential Guide with Updates on the Texas Defamation Mitigation Act," was featured in The Advocate, the quarterly publication of the Litigation Section of the State Bar of Texas, in its annual "best of" issue, "The 'Best of' Litigation Update 2022." To read the article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.