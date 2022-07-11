United States:
Reputational Torts And The Texas Anti-SLAPP Law: The Essential Guide With Updates On The Texas Defamation Mitigation Act
11 July 2022
Dickinson Wright PLLC
Mark Walker's article, "Reputational Torts and the
Texas Anti-SLAPP Law: The Essential Guide with Updates on the Texas
Defamation Mitigation Act," was featured in The Advocate, the
quarterly publication of the Litigation Section of the State Bar of
Texas, in its annual "best of" issue, "The 'Best
of' Litigation Update 2022." To read the article, click here.
