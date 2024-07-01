Ganow Offers Cybersecurity Insights In [IN]surance Interview

Taft partner and Privacy and Data Security chair Scot Ganow was recently interviewed by Insurance, a National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) publication, to provide insights on cybersecurity and best practices.
To read the full interview, visit here.
Ganow will be a featured speaker at the NAMIC Annual Convention, Sept. 22-25, in Denver, Colorado. To learn more about the event, visit here.
Ganow is chair of the firm's Privacy and Data Security practice group. As a former chief privacy officer and leveraging more than 10 years of management and compliance experience in Fortune 500 companies, he brings a diverse business background to his privacy and data security practice. Ganow has represented clients in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, consumer reporting, construction, and manufacturing.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.