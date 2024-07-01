ARTICLE
1 July 2024

Ganow Offers Cybersecurity Insights In [IN]surance Interview

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore
Taft partner and Privacy and Data Security chair Scot Ganow was recently interviewed by Insurance, a National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) publication
United States Law Practice Management
Photo of Scot Ganow
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Taft partner and Privacy and Data Security chair Scot Ganow was recently interviewed by Insurance, a National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies (NAMIC) publication, to provide insights on cybersecurity and best practices.

To read the full interview, visit here.

Ganow will be a featured speaker at the NAMIC Annual Convention, Sept. 22-25, in Denver, Colorado. To learn more about the event, visit here.

Ganow is chair of the firm's Privacy and Data Security practice group. As a former chief privacy officer and leveraging more than 10 years of management and compliance experience in Fortune 500 companies, he brings a diverse business background to his privacy and data security practice. Ganow has represented clients in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, consumer reporting, construction, and manufacturing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Scot Ganow
Scot Ganow
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More