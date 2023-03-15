Amy Tenney Curren was a guest on The Future of People Initiatives podcast discussing her role as director of Attorney Learning & Development at Morrison Foerster, and how she approaches attorney training, engagement, and management at the firm.

"I see [the relationship between the attorney and their manager] as being absolutely critical to the experience of all at the firm," Amy said. "People stay at places where they feel valued, where they feel cared for, and where there is a focus on their continuous growth. This is fundamental to our business model. It's fundamental to the culture of the firm because when partners help associates navigate our firm they not only boost engagement and satisfaction, but they can turbocharge productivity."

Listen to the podcast.

