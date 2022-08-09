This episode of The Path & The Practice features a conversation with Daniel Costandy, a 2022 summer associate in Foley's San Diego office. In this conversation, Danny reflects on growing-up in Corona, CA, attending UC San Diego for undergrad and USC Gould School of Law. Danny reflects on growing up in the Egyptian community, his initial focus on being a doctor, and then a JAG officer. Danny shares why he decided to pivot, and after a 1L summer interning with JAG, deciding to focus on working for a law firm. Danny also reflects on how he found his summer associate position with Foley and what it was like to be a summer. Finally, Danny provides wonderful insight on the importance of having gratitude for difficult situations. Listen to the full discussion below.

Danny's Profile:

Title : Summer Associate

: Summer Associate Foley Office : San Diego

: San Diego Hometown: Corona, CA

Corona, CA College: UC San Diego

UC San Diego Law School: USC Gould School of Law

