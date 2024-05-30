ARTICLE
30 May 2024

Angela Stephens Appointed Chair Of Bose McKinney & Evans Real Estate Group

The law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans LLP is pleased to announce that attorney Angela Stephens has been appointed chair of the Bose McKinney & Evans Real Estate Law Practice Group.
"In her time as a partner in our Real Estate Group, Angela has consistently demonstrated an understanding of complex real estate matters," said Jeff Gaither, managing partner at Bose McKinney & Evans. "Her strategic approach and commitment to client success have earned her the respect and trust of both colleagues and clients alike."

In her role as chair, Angela will oversee the Real Estate Group, which guides national and international clients in real estate transactions that include the purchase or sale of property, borrowing or lending of money, and property development, leasing and management.

"I am honored to be appointed chair of the Bose McKinney & Evans Real Estate Group," said Stephens. "I look forward to making sure that our team continues to provide excellent client service and that our work furthers the firm's legacy of leadership in the real estate sector."

Angela advises clients with respect to all stages of office, commercial, retail and industrial development, as well as all issues relating to leasing, acquisition/disposition and project financing transactions. Her clients include startup and established commercial (including multifamily), retail and hospitality developers, institutional investors and REITs. She has represented clients in traditional single-asset and portfolio acquisitions and dispositions, and oversees leasing transactions for large portfolio clients whose ownership consists of several million square feet of assets.

Angela is a graduate of Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and Indiana University.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

