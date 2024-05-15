ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Pryor Cashman Client Goyard Signs Lease For Madison Ave. Retail And HQ Space

Pryor Cashman
United States Real Estate and Construction
Photo of Bradley A. Kaufman
Pryor Cashman represented Goyard, the French luxury goods brand, in a leasing transaction for its new location at 699 Madison Ave.

The 9,000 square-foot space will be used as both a retail location and the new U.S. corporate headquarters for the company.

Goyard was represented by Partner Bradley Kaufman, a member of the Real Estate Group and co-chair of the Leasing Practice.

