Pryor Cashman Client Goyard Signs Lease For Madison Ave. Retail And HQ Space

Pryor Cashman represented Goyard, the French luxury goods brand, in a leasing transaction for its new location at 699 Madison Ave.

The 9,000 square-foot space will be used as both a retail location and the new U.S. corporate headquarters for the company.

Goyard was represented by Partner Bradley Kaufman, a member of the Real Estate Group and co-chair of the Leasing Practice.

