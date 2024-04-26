Partner Ira Waldman had an article titled "The New Guide To Ground Lease Drafting And Negotiation" published in the Daily Journal. In this article, Ira provides a review of the newly published comprehensive "New Guide" on ground lease drafting and negotiation by his friend and colleague Joshua Stein. Ira's review noted that the treatise will serve as "an essential tool for practitioners representing landowners, lessees, and leasehold mortgages involved in ground lease transactions and project development."

Related Materials

Cox Castle (DJ 4-16-24).pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.