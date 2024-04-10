Pryor Cashman clients Crown Acquisitions and Oxford Properties made a lease agreement with Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand for a 20,000-square-foot retail space on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Crown Acquisitions and Oxford Properties are joint owners of the space, which will be used by Skims for its flagship storefront, scheduled to open in early 2025.

Pryor Cashman Real Estate Partner Andrea Gendel, who is co-chair of the Leasing Practice, and Associate Michael Kumar worked on the deal.

