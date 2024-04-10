United States:
Pryor Cashman Clients Sign Lease For Kardashian's Skims Store
10 April 2024
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman clients Crown Acquisitions and Oxford Properties
made a lease agreement with Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear
brand for a 20,000-square-foot retail space on Fifth Avenue in New
York City.
Crown Acquisitions and Oxford Properties are joint owners of the
space, which will be used by Skims for its flagship storefront,
scheduled to open in early 2025.
Pryor Cashman Real Estate Partner Andrea Gendel, who is co-chair
of the Leasing Practice, and Associate Michael Kumar worked on the
deal.
Learn more using the links below (subscription may be required).
required).
