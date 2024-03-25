Summary

Bill 24-094 amends existing warranty of habitability laws to clarify which actions constitute a breach of the warranty of habitability and procedures for when a warranty of habitability claim is alleged by the tenant. These modifications include requiring landlords to address an uninhabitable condition until it is remedied or repaired, establishing a rebuttable presumption that a landlord has failed its duty to remedy or repair a condition if it exists either 7 or 14 days after the landlord has actual or constructive notice of the condition, and clarifying certain conditions that are considered inhabitable. This bill also establishes legal standards and court procedures for tenants' claims and landlords' defenses to the claims, clarifies and prohibits retaliation, and delineates the jurisdiction of the attorney general and courts over matters regarding the warranty of habitability.

Legislative Updates

2024-03-11 / Introduced

Senate Third Reading Passed - No Amendments 2024-03-08

Senate Second Reading Passed with Amendments - Floor 2024-03-07

Senate Second Laid Over Daily - No Amendments 2024-03-06

Senate Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments 2024-01-24 / Introduced

Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Local Government & Housing

