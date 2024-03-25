United States:
Cause Required For Eviction Of Residential Tenant
25 March 2024
Davis Graham & Stubbs
HB24-1098
Summary
The bill prohibits a landlord from evicting a residential
tenant, even after expiration of a lease, unless the landlord has
cause for eviction or when certain statutory grounds for a no-fault
eviction exist. Grounds for a "no-fault eviction" include
when the premises will be demolished or converted, for substantial
repairs and renovations to the premises, when the landlord or a
family member takes over occupancy, when the premises is listed for
sale, when the tenant refuses to sign a new lease with reasonable
terms, and when a tenant has a "history" of nonpayment of
rent.
Legislative Update
- 2024-02-16 / Introduced
House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with
Amendments - Committee, Floor
- 2024-02-14
House Committee on Transportation, Housing & Local Government
Refer Amended to House Committee of the Whole
- 2024-01-24
Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing
& Local Government
