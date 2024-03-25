HB24-1098

Summary

The bill prohibits a landlord from evicting a residential tenant, even after expiration of a lease, unless the landlord has cause for eviction or when certain statutory grounds for a no-fault eviction exist. Grounds for a "no-fault eviction" include when the premises will be demolished or converted, for substantial repairs and renovations to the premises, when the landlord or a family member takes over occupancy, when the premises is listed for sale, when the tenant refuses to sign a new lease with reasonable terms, and when a tenant has a "history" of nonpayment of rent.

Legislative Update

2024-02-16 / Introduced

House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Committee, Floor

House Second Reading Special Order - Passed with Amendments - Committee, Floor 2024-02-14

House Committee on Transportation, Housing & Local Government Refer Amended to House Committee of the Whole

House Committee on Transportation, Housing & Local Government Refer Amended to House Committee of the Whole 2024-01-24

Introduced In House - Assigned to Transportation, Housing & Local Government

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.