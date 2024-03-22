HB24-1057

Summary

This bill prohibits landlords from using or relying upon algorithmic devices that use nonpublic competitor data to determine the amount of rent to charge a residential tenant and defines the use of such a device as an unfair or deceptive trade practice under the "Colorado Consumer Protection Act." It excludes from that definition any periodically published report by a trade association that receives renter data and publishes that data in an anonymous and aggregated manner and products used for establishing rent or income limits according to the affordable housing guidelines or any federal, state, or local government or any other political subdivision.

Legislative Updates

2024-03-06 / Engrossed

Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Local Government & Housing 2024-03-04

House Third Reading Passed - No Amendments 2024-03-01

House Second Reading Passed with Amendments - Committee, Floor 2024-02-05

House Second Reading Laid Over Daily - No Amendments 2024-01-31

