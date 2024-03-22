Summary

The bill prohibits an owners' association from restricting the construction of accessory dwelling units or middle housing, if local zoning laws would otherwise allow such construction. The bill requires local governments with a population of 1,000 or more to conduct a housing needs assessments every six years, with the option to participate in a regional assessment. The Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will establish methodologies to create a baseline for the assessments and conduct a statewide assessment. Local governments with a population of 1,000 or more will also be required to create housing action plans every six years, which will recommend legislative actions for adoption by locally elected leaders, promote regional coordination, and engage the public on efforts to address housing needs in the municipality's jurisdiction. The bill updates county and municipal master plan standards to consider certain growth-related information sources and include water and strategic growth elements.

Legislative Updates

2024-03-05 / Introduced

Introduced In Senate - Assigned to Local Government & Housing

