"Do You Know What It Means to Miss New Orleans?"

Louis Armstrong and Billie Holliday asked this question in their popular 1947 song of the same title. And after connecting with industry peers during this year's ICSC + OAC at the iconic and historic Roosevelt Hotel in the heart of NOLA, I can easily write that I do indeed know what it means to miss New Orleans.

Each year, ICSC + OAC brings together key industry players— landlords, retailers, brokers, and advisors— to gain valuable perspectives on trends, challenges, and opportunities within the open-air sector, help facilitate partnerships, and catalyze deals. To say the energy at this year's conference was electric would be an understatement.

The boardroom discussions, roundtables, and networking sessions were all packed with information, and the opportunity to connect with leaders in the retail industry in a more scaled-down setting was invaluable.

I had the pleasure of moderating a roundtable discussion, "How to Exit the Lease Gracefully: A Healthy Debate Between the Landlord and Tenant," alongside Jonathan Neville of Arnall Golden Gregory LLP. Another conference highlight was the Fireside Chat with Drew Brees, in which he demonstrated that he is truly at the top of his game both in football and in business.

People often ask me what is the best way to be successful in this business, and I always respond: "Relationships." The truth of this statement was exemplified during ICSC + OAC with illustrations in every aspect of the conference program. I left feeling connected, invigorated, and looking forward to the next one!

