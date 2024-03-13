Pryor Cashman client Peter Millar, a North Carolina-based luxury men's apparel brand, has signed a lease for a new flagship retail location in New York City.

The new boutique is a 2,900 square-foot storefront at 645 Madison Avenue that shares a lower level including an additional 3,000 square feet with Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen. The firm previously represented IWC Schaffhausen in a transaction in this space.

Peter Millar was represented by Partner Bradley Kaufman, a member of the Real Estate Group and co-chair of the Leasing Practice.

