Pryor Cashman client Bogner, a storied German sportswear brand, has signed leases for flagship retail locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

The expansion into US retail spaces "represents a key growth opportunity for the brand," according to Bogner, which is looking to expand its global footprint as a seller of ski and other outdoor apparel.

The NYC location is a 3,500 square-foot store on Madison Avenue, and the LA store is a 2,500 square-foot space on the Sunset Strip.

Linda Ashman, Executive VP for Bogner of America, says of the newly leased locations, "This exciting milestone underscores our unwavering commitment to the US market, even amidst the prevailing trend of brick and mortar stores closing. It is a testament to our belief in the power of physical retail and our dedication to providing an exceptional in-person experience for our customers."

Bogner was represented by Partner Bradley Kaufman, a member of the Real Estate Group and co-chair of the Leasing Practice, with assistance from Associate David Saltzman, a member of the Real Estate Group.

