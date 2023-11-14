United States:
Lay Of The Land: Attracting Business And Investment To Fast-Growing Northern Virginia (Podcast)
14 November 2023
K&L Gates
In this episode, our hosts speak with Alex Iams, executive vice
president of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.
This discussion centers on attracting business and investment to
the Northern Virginia suburbs outside D.C., contrasting with our
previous conversations focused on trends in central business
districts.
