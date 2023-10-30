DENVER – Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. (Reinhart), a top-200 law firm with a 38-year commitment to serving Denver's commercial real estate community, recently expanded its Denver office to meet the increasing need for comprehensive legal counsel in the region.

As one of the fastest-growing regions in the country, Denver's population is expected to expand by 30 percent by 2050, which will dramatically impact the region's housing supply, commercial development and infrastructure. To better serve the needs of this rapidly changing market, Reinhart has added three attorneys and two paralegals to its Denver office in recent months, including co-managing shareholders Jennifer Stenman and Amy Ruhl, two highly regarded attorneys with extensive experience in Denver's complex commercial real estate projects (sales, acquisitions and leasing transactions), mixed-use projects, multifamily and affordable housing projects, general development, industrial development, landlord and commercial leasing issues, zoning and land use matters, and financing.

"Having spent more than two decades practicing law in the Denver area, we are deeply committed to the development of our region," said Stenman, "We joined Reinhart because of its strong national reputation in real estate law and its dedication to client success." Ruhl added: "We knew our clients would benefit immensely from access to the wide range of services, experience and resources the firm has to offer."

Reinhart's growth in Denver is a positive asset for ongoing development in the region. The firm's expansion provides access to a team of experienced and knowledgeable attorneys who can help clients navigate the increasingly complex legal landscape of the real estate industry.

Ruhl played a key role in many high-impact projects, such as in increasing housing availability near Denver International Airport. She also represented the developer in the acquisition, sale, and condominium formation of a master-planned community. Her efforts resulted in much-needed housing options for the area, expanding the availability of affordable and high-quality homes. Ruhl's commitment to facilitating successful transactions and serving the community has earned her a solid reputation in real estate law.

Stenman has a long history of partnering with commercial property owners in the Denver metro area and Front Range to develop cost-effective leasing strategies, models, and templates. She represents local, regional and national landlord clients negotiating complex real estate lease deals, drafting leases and related ancillary documents, and litigating landlord/tenant matters. Her experience in specialized arrangements, such as build-to-suit industrial leases, allows Stenman to play an important role in the development of industrial projects throughout the country.

"Our dedicated legal counsel in one of the most vibrant, expansive cities in the United States continues to make a positive impact," said Reinhart CEO Al Orr. "Our recent attorney and paralegal additions expand upon our national capabilities and reinforce our deep commitment to this dynamic region. With long-standing connections to the local market and a strong network of key relationships, we are well-equipped to help our clients achieve their greatest ambitions."

