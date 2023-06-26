United States:
Articles Of Incorporation Doom Representational Standing
26 June 2023
Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP
The Short Term Rental Alliance of San Diego is an advocacy and
education organization whose members include landlords and hosts
with at least one single-family short-term rental property located
in the "San Diego Coastal Overlay." It is a nonprofit
corporation under California Nonprofit Mutual Benefit Corporation
Law. In Short Term Rental All. of San Diego v. City of San
Diego, 2023 WL 3964059, (S.D. Cal. June 12, 2023), the
Alliance sought to declare void and enjoin enforcement of two City
of San Diego ordinances insofar as they regulate short-term
residential rentals not occupied by the host. The City argued that
the Alliance lacked representational (aka associational) standing
to challenge the ordinance.
In assessing the Alliance claim of standing, U.S. District
Judge M.
James Lorenz
, citing Am. Diabetes Ass'n v. U.S.
Dep't of the Army
, 938 F.3d 1147, 1155 (9th Cir. 2019),
noted that an organization has standing to sue on behalf of its
members when:
- its members would otherwise have standing to sue in their own
right;
- the interests it seeks to protect are germane to the
organization's purposes; and
- neither the claim asserted nor the relief requested requires
the participation of individual members in the lawsuit.
The City argued that the Allliance's second cause of action
alleging that the City unconstitutionally discriminates among
different groups of property owners was not "germane" to
the Alliance's corporate purpose. The Alliance's articles
of incorporation state that its purpose is to "Educate &
Advocate for short term rental owners & operators
[sic]." Apparently recognizing that this purpose may
be insufficiently germane, the Alliance amended its bylaws before
filing its action to "clarify" that its purpose includes
prevention of discrimination. Judge Lorenz, however, found this to
be unavailing as it contradicted the specific purpose of the
corporation as set forth in its articles of incorporation.
Accordingly, he concluded that the Alliance lacked standing as to
its second cause of action.
