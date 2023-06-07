United States:
Pryor Cashman Client Bogner Of America Signs Madison Ave. Retail Lease
07 June 2023
Pryor Cashman LLP
Pryor Cashman represented client Bogner of America in a retail
lease for space at 755 Madison Avenue in New York City.
The deal was led by Partner Bradley Kaufman.
