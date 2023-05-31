Pryor Cashman's Real Estate Group represented H.I.G. Realty Partners in connection with the acquisition and financing of a portfolio of shopping centers located in the Richmond, Virginia area in Henrico and Chesterfield Counties.

The deals also include the formation of a joint venture partnership with H.I.G., Rosenthal Properties LLC, and FarmViewVentures LLC. The total purchase price for the portfolio is approximately $110 million.

The shopping centers are Parham Plaza, Ridge Shopping Center, and Staples Mill Square in Henrico; and Stonehenge Village Center in Midlothian. The overall portfolio of shopping centers spans 592,000 square feet and is approximately 95% leased, with premiere tenants including Wegmans, Walmart, The Fresh Market, and Aldi.

The Pryor Cashman team representing H.I.G. includes Partners Todd Soloway, Danielle Schechner, Ari Tran, Benjamin Teig, and Kyle Miller; and Associates Nicholas Ratsep, David Saltzman, and Michael Kumar.

