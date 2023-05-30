self

Foreign sovereigns frequently engage in real estate transactions in the US, ranging from embassies and consulates leasing property for their offices to sovereign wealth funds investing in real estate. Owners of real estate might interact with foreign sovereigns for other reasons as well—for example, if your neighbor is an embassy or consulate, you may need to negotiate access during construction or repair work. Because foreign sovereigns are generally immune from lawsuits in the US, property owners negotiating leases and other contracts should be aware of certain key points regarding sovereign immunity.

In this episode, Owen Wolfe and Eddy Salcedo join James O'Brien to discuss the key points that property owners should keep in mind when dealing with foreign sovereigns.

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

