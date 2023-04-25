United States:
The Property Line: Build-to-Suit Basics For Tenants (Podcast)
25 April 2023
Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Build-to-suit (BTS) leases have become increasingly popular,
especially with users of industrial real estate, but they present
certain development-related issues not found in standard commercial
leases. Budget development and reconciliation, bidding, allocation
of cost savings, and late delivery are all important items for
tenants to understand in order to effectively manage costs and
protect against delays in the development schedule.
In this episode, Ian
Sutton joins Eric
Greenberg and James
O'Brien to discuss what differentiates and complicates
a BTS lease, how a development budget is generated, additional
terms that can help protect tenants, and other important cost
considerations.
The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the
biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The
podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate
lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how
they impact all facets of commercial real estate.
