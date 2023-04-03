Here is a rundown of some of Cadwalader's recent work on behalf of clients.

Represented the lenders in connection with a $625 million loan secured by 58 select service hotels in 20 states.

Represented the administrative agent and initial lender in the origination of an approximately $275 million loan secured by a retail property located in California.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.