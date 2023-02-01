Pryor Cashman client Moody Tongue Brewing Company is opening Moody Tongue Sushi, a new restaurant in New York City's West Village, showcasing elevated beer and sushi pairings from the renowned culinary brewery.

The firm worked with the Chicago-based company's founders Jared Rouben (President + Brewmaster) and Jeremy Cohn (CEO) on the lease for the space at 150 West 10th Street. The NYC location expands on Moody Tongue's Michelin-starred The Dining Room and The Bar in Chicago, showcasing their elevated approach to pairing beer and food.

In its announcement about the new restaurant, Moody Tongue says:

The West Village restaurant will present a focused sushi menu with curated beer pairings. Executive Sushi Chef Hiromi Iwakiri will create a selection of nigiri which guests may enjoy a la carte or in a progression similar to that of a tasting menu. The restaurant will offer 16 draft lines as well as a selection of bottled beers from Moody Tongue, including the New York exclusive Shaved Black Truffle Rice Lager, specialty beers such as the Pressed Asian Pear Saison (which is served in a flute and highlights notes reminiscent of vintage Champagne), and perennial favorites like the Juiced Lychee IPA, Orange Blossom Belgian Blonde and Sour Cherry Berliner Weisse. The beverage program will also include a curated list of wines and cocktails. Like many sushi chefs, brewers are minimalists. Both bring together a few select ingredients with the goal of creating balance and allowing those ingredients to shine. Beer and sushi have delicate profiles, and the subtlety of flavors and aromatics within a variety of beer styles allow for a wide range of pairing possibilities.

The deal was led by Pryor Cashman Real Estate Partners Ronald B. Kremnitzer and Benjamin Teig.

