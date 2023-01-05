Listen to the Podcast

It's harder than ever to manage the generational gap in the workplace. While older generations tend to stick to what they have known for years—going to the office for work—younger workers feel that they don't need to be in the office to be productive. Managing a team when everyone on the team holds such contrasting opinions is difficult. What does this all mean for office landlords, then?

Many businesses are still pondering the optimal office space, especially as the Gen Z workforce grows. They are known not only for flexible working styles, but also for being big proponents of flexible working hours. When they choose to come to the office, they expect well-equipped spaces that improve productivity, experience leadership skills, and provide the opportunity to easily interact with colleagues.

In a podcast with Commercial Property Executive, Rob Raymond, Managing Director in FTI Consulting's Real Estate Solutions Practice, discusses office management strategies for multigenerational teams. Rob points out that young companies and start-ups with young employees tend to have smaller and more agile office spaces. However, when multiple generations work under her one roof, a leader struggles to meet all of their diverse needs. Rob and CPE Senior Editor Laura Calugar further talk about challenges when leading multi-generational teams, how to attract the younger workforce to the office, how employers can show Gen Zers appreciation, and employee loyalty and turnover, amongst other workplace and office management topics.

Time Breakdown on Main Topics Covered:

Top 3 challenges when leading multi-generational teams today (0:52)

Is customizing benefits offerings to core demographics a good idea? (1:42)

Managing office space today (2:26)

Attracting the younger workforce to the office (3:32)

How Gen Z perceives the office environment (4:51)

Employee loyalty and turnover (8:10)

How employers can show Gen Zers they appreciate them (10:06)

Adapting management styles to motivate each generation (11:07)

How the younger generations will reshape the workplace and its purpose in the future of work (13:12)

Office footprints and the brewing recession (15:17)

