This week's round-up explores 4 key trends expected to impact proptech in 2023, global investment in green construction technologies, sustainable buildings and their perceived value for tenants in Europe, and more.

Sitting at the crossroads between real estate and technology, proptech has experienced significant growth, which is expected to accelerate via 4 key trends in 2023. (Zain Jaffer, Forbes)

Global investment in green construction technologies reached $2.2 billion in 2022, with legislation and technological innovation serving as the key driving forces behind this growth. (Jennifer Kite-Powell, Forbes)

In Europe, sustainable buildings have increased the asset values for commercial real estate managers, with tenants willing to pay more for efficient buildings. (David Worford, Environment + Energy Leader)

Interest rates, inflation and the possibility of a recession are speculated to be the top 3 factors most affecting the commercial property sector. (Tony Cantu, MPA Magazine)

With commercial real estate experiencing a downturn, total U.S. construction is expected to drop 3% in 2023, according to the Dodge Construction Outlook. (Sebastian Obando, Construction Dive)

With the housing market cooling, agents struggle to find listings as deals decline and mortgage rates remain high, possibly signaling to leaner times ahead. (Prashant Gopal, Bloomberg Law)

