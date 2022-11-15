self

Cannabis continues to be one of the fastest-growing industries, with exponential growth predicted over the next decade. Commercial real estate transactions in this space still face many hurdles and question marks, however, due to constant shifts in the legal landscape.

In this episode, hosts Stanley Jutkowitz and Christopher Palmese are joined by Benjamin Clack, Corporate Counsel at Curaleaf, to discuss some of the biggest challenges and topics negotiated when entering into leases with landlords, hurdles when financing buildouts, types of landlords that tend to be receptive to cannabis-related tenants, and whether the market for renting has started to become more mainstream.

Curaleaf is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis.

The Property Line is a brief and lively discussion of the biggest issues facing the commercial real estate industry. The podcast will deliver insights from Seyfarth's real estate lawyers and other industry leaders on current market trends and how they impact all facets of commercial real estate.

