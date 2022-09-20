A problem that occasionally arises between a landlord and tenant who have a long-term written lease involves the prolonged use by the tenant of more space than permitted by the lease. In the latest episode of Digging Into Land Use Law, Nossaman Real Estate Group Co-Chair David Graeler and associate Maya Hamouie provide a case study addressing this issue. David and Maya dig into various questions, such as whether a landlord's claim for breach of contract is time barred or whether the continuous accrual doctrine might apply. They also discuss whether the landlord may be able to assert a continuous trespass theory in lieu of breach of contract.

0:00:00.7 David Graeler: Today, we're talking about a problem that often arises between a long-term landlord and a tenant. And that is where the tenant ends up using more space than is permitted by a written lease agreement and has done so for over a decade. Is this a claim that would be time barred for the landlord, or might the continuous accrual doctrine save the landlord? And if it can't be saved by the continuous accrual doctrine, might the landlord instead be able to assert a continuous trespass theory?

0:00:53.6 DG: Welcome to Digging Into Land Use Law. My name is David Graeler, and I am the co-chair of Nossaman's Real Estate Group, and head of Nossaman's Litigation Department. I am joined today by my colleague, Maya Hamouie, who is also an associate in our real estate group. Our firm represents one of the major wireless telecommunications carriers and various real estate matters throughout the state of California. In a particular matter that Maya and I are going to be talking about today, our client was a long-time tenant who maintained telecommunications equipment on the roof of a commercial property in Southern California.

0:01:33.9 DG: Our client paid rent to the landlord to maintain this equipment and to operate its facilities. Eventually, after years of being on the roof, the landlord asserted a claim that our client breached the lease agreement by using significantly more space on the roof than permitted under the lease agreement. And therefore, the landlord was seeking back rent and substantial damages. The amount of space used by our tenant though was effectively the same since the lease began decades earlier. Ultimately the landlord's claim against our client raised several key questions. First, when does the applicable statute of limitations period begin to run under California law for the landlord's breach of contract claim? And second, does the tenant's use of extra space give rise to a single claim for breach of contract with a single limitations period accruing when the tenant first used more space, or may the landlord instead assert a continuous breach giving rise to multiple new claims with each having a new limitation period? Today, we're going to be discussing the applicability of the continuous accrual doctrine to situations involving tenant encroachments under a written lease, and two, whether a trespass claim may be sustained in lieu of a contract action. Maya, I'm going to let you start off by discussing what the continuous accrual doctrine is.

0:03:03.2 Maya Hamouie: Thanks David. Generally, a cause of action accrues and the statute of limitations begins to run on the currents of the last element essential to a cause of action. With those elements being wrong doing, harm and causation. This last element, accrual rule is subject to many exceptions including the continuous accrual doctrine. Under the continuous accrual doctrine, where performance of contractual obligations is divisible into intervals, a cause of action for breach of performance as to any particular interval must be brought within the period of limitations after that particular performance was due. Thus, a plaintiff may pursue actual wrongs for which a statute of limitations has not yet expired even if earlier wrongs would have been time barred. The common thread among cases applying continuous accrual is a series of reoccurring wrongful acts by the defendant each of which can be analyzed separately as a distinct claim. Typical examples in the body of case law of these types of divisible or several contracts include installment contracts, contracts involving periodic rental payments and contracts calling for periodic payments on an obligation with no final and fixed amount.

0:04:13.3 DG: So are these types of claims distinguishable from those that have a single breach or wrong?

0:04:20.8 MH: Yes, California courts have refused to apply the continuous accrual doctrine where the plaintiff did dodge alleged facts regarding a periodic procedure for the performance of the parties respective obligations. And because the allegations indicated a single breach which had never ceased and has continuing impact rather than a series of periodic breaches. So how did this play on in the case that we're handling together?

0:04:44.5 DG: As I mentioned at the onset, our case involving a wireless telecommunications carrier involved an alleged breach that began over a decade before the landlord filed its lawsuit. And we had evidence that the landlord knew of that breach when it occurred. When we raised the four-year limitations period that applies in California for breach of a written contract, the landlord turned around and said that its claim may still and nonetheless proceed because there was a continuous accrual. In response, we argued that our client's breach as alleged related to the provision in the written lease governing the "premises", which was really the only provision in the lease that arguably limited the amount of space our client could use.

0:05:34.0 DG: Because the breach of the premises provision in the lease occurred over a decade earlier, and hadn't changed since it started, we argued that it was really just a single breach rather than a recurring breach that might have enabled the landlord to use the continuing breach doctrine. The landlord then said, "Well, you've failed to pay sufficient rent to use the extra amount of space you've been using since day one," and therefore we're entitled to those damages. We responded to that by saying, "We didn't breach the rent provision in the lease because the rent provision called for a specific amount of rent to be paid every month, and our client honored that term every single month by paying the amount requested on a timely basis."

0:06:21.1 DG: While the landlord did not assert a trespass claim against our client, it's unlikely that a trespass claim would be successful against our client for similar reasons. And in particular, whether a trespass claim could be sustained by the landlord depends on whether the trespass is considered to be a continuing or permanent trespass. And I'm going to ask Maya to please explain the difference between the two.

0:06:49.1 MH: As you just said, a trespass might be continuing or permanent. A permanent trespass is an intrusion on property under circumstances that indicate an intention that the trespass shall be permanent. In the case for permanent trespass, the law considers the wrong to be completed at the time of entry, and the statute of limitations begins to run at that time of entry. On the other hand, a continuing trespass is an intrusion under circumstances that indicate the trespass may be discontinued or abated. Continuing trespasses are essentially a series of successive injuries, and the statute of limitations begins a new with each injury. In order to recover for all harm inflicted by continuing trespass, the plaintiff is required to bring periodic successive actions. Continuing trespasses have been described as things like an ongoing or repeated disturbance caused by noise, vibration or foul odor.

0:07:43.5 DG: So Maya, are there any cases in California that illustrates these points?

0:07:49.5 MH: Yes, I'm going to talk about two of them. The first is Field-Escandon v. Demann, (1988) 204 Cal. App. 3d 228 where the property owner argued that because a sewer pipe buried on its property years before it acquired the land could be removed at any time, the pipe constituted a continuing trespass. The court affirmed summary judgement in favor of the defendants on the grounds that the trespass was permanent and the property owners claim was time-barred because the pipes impact on the property did not vary or increase over time. The second case is Spar v. Pacific Bell (1991) 235 Cal.App.3d 1480. In Spar, even where the tenant had removed the underground telephone lines prior to trial, the Court of Appeals nonetheless found that the telephone lines were a permanent nuisance. The court's reasoning was that the facilities had the characteristics of a permanent nuisance. They were intentionally placed to provide service to the public indefinitely for at least 100 years. It required considerable effort and heavy equipment installed to remove the facilities which were 10 feet underground. And the defendant as a public entity might have been able to keep the facilities on the property by paying just compensation.

0:08:54.5 DG: So going back to our case, taking in mind the legal principles that Maya just described, we concluded that a trespass against our client for alleged impermissible use of space on the roof was going to be a permanent trespass and therefore would also be barred by the three-year limitations period for trespass causes of action under California law. And the reason we reached that conclusion is because our client's equipment was placed on the property intentionally to provide a service to its subscribers for many, many years. In fact, the equipment needed to be operable for at least 30 years under the lease and probably longer. We also argued that it would require a considerable effort and heavy equipment to install the antennas and cable trays and would require a considerable effort to remove them.

0:09:58.6 DG: The other key point here was that the landlord was on notice of our client's alleged trespass since really the day it began. And certainly after our client signed an amendment to the lease agreement more than 10 years before the landlord filed its lawsuit. And that amendment showed where all of the facilities were including the areas that the landlord sadly claimed were outside of the space permitted under the lease. Since that permanent trespass was erected more than 10 years earlier, we concluded that the statute of limitations period for the landlord to bring a trespass claim against our client likely expired a long time ago. Ultimately understanding the nuances of the continuous accrual doctrine and what constitutes a continuing trespasses versus a permanent trespass could make or break a real estate case involving a situation where the landlord claims that the tenant is using more space than permitted under the lease. The key to analyzing these kinds of disputes is to understand when the original breach occurred, when it was known or knowable to the landlord that the tenant was using more space than allowed under the lease, and whether the use of the extra space could be subject to the continuous accrual doctrine or constitute a continuing trespass.

0:11:18.3 DG: I want to thank you for joining me today, Maya. And thank you to our listeners for joining us for this episode of Digging Into Land Use Law. For additional information on this topic or other environment and land use matters, please visit our website at nossaman.com. And please don't forget to subscribe to Digging Into Land Use Law wherever you listen to podcast so you don't miss an episode. Until next time...

