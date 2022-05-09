ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Real Estate and Construction from United States

For Want Of Real Estate License A Contract Is Voided Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP Yesterday, I discussed the confused characterization of the defendant in Carbon Crest, LLC v. Tencue Productions, LLC, 2022 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 66676.

What The 2022 Revitalization Of EB-5 Financing Means For Real Estate Developers And Other Entrepreneurs: Part 2 Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP Experts expect to see a flood of interest in the EB-5 program, both from foreign investors anxious to immigrate to the US, and from real estate developers with shovel-ready projects seeking capital.

Legal Developments In Construction Law: April 2022 Mayer Brown Client agrees to pay "the total cost of works" but what did that mean.

Further Developments In Mezzanine Foreclosures Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The New York State Supreme Court, New York County Commercial Division (the "Court") decided in U.S. Bank, N.A. v. 342 Property LLC, on February 14, 2022, that a mezzanine lender...

You Win Some, You Lose Some: The Second Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of Landlords' Free Speech Challenge To Harassment Laws And Reverses Dismissal Of Landlords' Contract Clause Challenge To Guaranty Law Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP In this article, the authors discuss a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in which New York City landlords alleged that certain laws enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were unconstitutional.